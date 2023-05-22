Man dies after bike and bus crash on A6 near Topley Pike

A man has died following a crash involving a bus and motorcycle on the A6 near Topley Pike.

The motorcyclist was found to have suffered serious injuries once emergency services arrived. He died at the scene.

Derbyshire police were called at around 5.50pm on Saturday, 20 May, to reports of a crash involving a bus and a motorcycle.

The road remained closed until the early hours of Sunday 21 May to allow for investigations to take place.

The force is yet to conduct a formal identification but is appealing for any eyewitnesses or have any dashcam footage.

In a statement, it said: "We would like to appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A6 in that area, or with any dashcam footage, or in the moments before the collision to contact us on the details below, quoting reference 23000307544."