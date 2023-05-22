A suspected drink-driver has been arrested following a head-on collision in a Nottinghamshire village which left a woman with broken bones.

It happened on Main Road in Ravenshead on Wednesday evening.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving. He has since been released on bail.

Nottinghamshire Police say two cars had been involved in the crash, with debris scattered across the road and significant damage to both vehicles.

PC Pearce Riley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re still investigating exactly what happened here and the suspect remains on bail but thankfully the victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries. She is now having to recover from multiple broken bones which will no doubt not only impact her physically but mentally too.

“Deciding to get behind the wheel after having a drink is not only placing yourself at huge risk but other road users and pedestrians too.

“Even if you drank the night before it can still be in your system, you can still be over the limit, and it could result in not just a collision but somebody dying.

“The Roads Policing Unit sees all too often the impact drink and drug driving has – don’t take that risk if you have a drink, catch a taxi or ask a friend or family member who hasn’t drunk to give you a lift.

“Please think before getting behind the wheel – don’t be the reason someone is left seeking hospital treatment or worse making us tell someone’s loved one they have died.”