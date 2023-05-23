Councils across the West Midlands are set to be given new powers, which could see spy cars unleashed onto the roads in some areas within weeks to hunt for drivers making common mistakes.

Motorists could face fines for breaking road rules like waiting in yellow boxes and blocking traffic, making wrong turns and going the wrong way up one-way streets.

The Department of Transport (DfT) is handing powers over from police to local councils in the hope of improving enforcement of these infringements.

Since May last year, local authorities have been able to apply for powers to issue penalty charge notices (PNCs) to drivers.

In January 2023, then-Transport Minister Baroness Vere said the move would "help cut congestion, improve bus services and boost road safety".

Many local authorities have either already applied for the powers or confirmed their intention to do so in future, as a method to help keep traffic moving and improve safety.

It's likely wardens will target known problem hotspots and could take to the roads in so-called 'spy cars'.

Another option could be the installation of cameras at key locations, with full details of enforcement yet to be confirmed.

Which areas of the West Midlands could see these new powers come into force?

Walsall Council looks set to become the first local authority to acquire the new powers, which are likely to become available in July.

Birmingham City Council has already outlined the junctions where it initially intends to focus these new traffic powers. Enforcement could begin later this year although no official timescales have been confirmed.

In Sandwell, the council says it's still working on its application and says it expects a public consultation to be launched later in the year, before the possible start of enforcement.

Dudley Council has not yet made a formal application to the DfT, but is considering applying for the new powers.

Wolverhampton City Council is the furthest away from taking on the powers and it's unclear yet if it ever will. Bosses said they would never rule out anything that makes the roads safer and were keen to hold discussions with other neighbouring local authorities before taking any decisions.

Further details on how the powers will be enforced are expected over the coming weeks.

What kind of things could drivers be fined for?

Drivers in enforcement areas could be issued with a fine of up to £70 for the following offences: