Birmingham City Council has won an 11th consecutive gold medal at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The display celebrates the 631 parks and open spaces across the city, which account for 3,700 hectares of land - that's around 230 times the size of the Alexander Stadium.

It showcases elements from the history of Birmingham's green spaces, including the bandstand at Canon Hill Park which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

There were over 2,000 courtyards created by back-to-back houses across Birmingham with over 50,000 people living in them. Credit: Birmingham City Council

The display tells the story of how Birmingham's back-to-back buildings sparked a campaign for free public parks in the mid 1800's.

A representation of a row of back-to-backs features in the display - there were over 2,000 of these courtyards across Birmingham with over 50,000 people living in them.

In 1854, the Birmingham Parks Act came into force - in 1856, Adderley Park was then opened as Birmingham’s public free park, followed by Aston Park opened by Queen Victoria in 1858.

The display includes a replica of the bandstand from Cannon Hill Park. Credit: Birmingham City Council

In 1873, Cannon Hill Park was opened and celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

The display includes a replica of the bandstand, the dovecote that was in the park and a central bed of traditional Victorian plants.

The planting around the central bed is softer and more typical of the schemes found across the park network.

Three giant tulips symbolise the importance the flower has had in horticulture, with traditionally over one million planted across the parks. Cannon Hill Park had a tulip festival each year until the 1970s.

The fountain was part of the show house situated in Cannon Hill Park. Many of the plants on display in the show house are now planted in the open park.

Around the display there are also gardeners tending the flowers. Over 400 people work across the park network in Birmingham, often unseen but carefully maintaining each park and growing all of the plants used.

The display also features photographs of the parks service through the years and displays exhibited at previous Chelsea Flower Shows.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Congratulations to our hardworking and talented parks and nurseries team – once again they have done the city proud.

“This year’s display showcases our bold green city in an interesting and informative way, helping break down the common misconception that we are not a place with a flourishing natural environment.

“The history of our parks and open spaces is genuinely fascinating and helps explain why Birmingham is the fabulous place it is today.”

Plans are being made to exhibit the display in the city’s Cannon Hill Park this summer – in recognition of the fact it is 150 years since the venue first opened to the public.