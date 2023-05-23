A road in Birmingham city centre has been closed after a huge sinkhole appeared in the street overnight.

Fazeley Street remains shut today, May 23, while work is carried out to fix the cracked tarmac.The pit, around three feet in size, is located in the middle of the road which is used to access local businesses including industrial units on Benacre Drive.

It comes a year after new pipe work was fitted in the same location.

The road remains closed while repairs are underway. Credit: BPM Media

What causes sinkholes?

Heavy rain or surface flooding can initiate the collapse of normally stable cavities, according to the British Geological Service.

Leaking drainage pipes, burst water mains, irrigation or even the act of emptying a swimming pool are all documented examples of sinkhole triggers.

Construction and development modifying surface drainage or altering the loads imposed on the ground without adequate support can cause sinkholes to develop.

Groundwater abstraction can cause sinkholes by changing the level of the water table. This removes the buoyant support water provides to a cavity. Draining these cavities can cause them to collapse.

Mining can also be a factor in causing sinkholes, either by dewatering and lowering of the water table or by intercepting clay-filled voids, which subsequently collapse.

Cones have been placed around the sinkhole and signs erected to inform people of work taking place to repair the road.West Midlands Roads tweeted this morning: "Sinkhole in Fazeley Street, between New Canal Street and Floodgate Street. Road closed."Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.