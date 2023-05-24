A competition to name the Commonwealth Games’ ‘Raging Bull’ launches today, before it's unveiled at its new home at Birmingham New Street Station this summer.The nationwide competition, which will run for two weeks, will give the bull a permanent new name.

The much-loved centrepiece to last year’s Games’ opening ceremony is undergoing major work to make it suitable for its new home inside the station.

The 10-metre tall creation, better known as the Raging Bull was seen by an estimated four million visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square last year and was designed in homage to the city's contribution to the Industrial Revolution.

The mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony Credit: PA

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, chair of Network Rail, said: "Much work has been going on to get the bull ready for its new home at Birmingham New Street, where it will be a towering piece of art admired by the thousands of people who use the station every day.

"As the internationally recognised symbol of the hugely successful Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer, for which the railway family worked hard to make travel to and from the Games a success, Network Rail is honoured to be entrusted with this much loved icon for public display."

Special effects designers Artem, which originally built the bull, are re-moulding new parts so it meets fire regulations and fitting exciting new mechanisms so its head, eyes and tail can continue to move in similar ways to they did during the Games.

People have until Wednesday 7 June to submit their name suggestions for the Raging Bull Credit: PA

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “It’s brilliant news that such a treasure will soon be returned – one that so perfectly captured the spirit of the 2022 Commonwealth Games we were so fortunate to play host to.

"As well as being a delightful attraction for tourists and local people to marvel at and enjoy, the bull will always be a reminder of our success – spurring us on to even greater heights in the months and years ahead.

"I cannot wait to see it back home and I’m sure residents right across our region feel the same."

People can email their name suggestions to namethebull@networkrail.co.uk with the top names will be shortlisted by Wednesday 7 June before the final name is revealed by 23 June.