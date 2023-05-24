Madeleine McCann: Portugal dam search enters second day

The search of dam in Portugal as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has entered it's second day.

The 3-year-old from Leicestershire went missing on May 3 in 2007 when the family was on holiday in Praia da Luz in southern Portugal.

The area, close to where Madeleine went missing, has been searched previously in 2008.

The 50km area which is being searched in the hunt for Madeleine McCann. Credit: PA

The operation is being led by German police after new lines of inquiry came about in relation to Madeleine's disappearance and German suspect Christian Brueckner.

The 45-year-old German national was made a formal suspect by Portuguese prosecutors in 2022 and is being held in custody.

The coordinated search is expected to continue over the next few days, at the request of the German police and in the presence of British officers.

The most recent search in Portugal in relation to her disappearance was in 2014, when British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.

What do we know so far?

German police said new lines of inquiry were identified which led to the new coordinated search in the Algave.

Police officers, sniffer dogs, and divers are expected to take part in the search at a dam 50km from Praia Da Luz, where McCann went missing in 2007.

Forensic tents have been set up for analysis of any evidence that may be found.

Heavy machinery from Portugal's Department of Civil Protection is also being brought to the area for the search.