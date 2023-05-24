Three more men have been arrested in connection to the shooting of two children in Wolverhampton.

The victims were an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

Arrests were made after police pulled over a vehicle in the Wednesfield area of the city.

Eight men in total have been arrested for the shooting.

Investigations continue into the attempted murder as the men, aged 18, 22 and 23, remain in police custody for questioning.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on 1 May and left two children injured.

Two men Martinho De Sousa, aged 23, and Kian Durnin, aged 22, both from Wolverhampton, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Three other men, aged 20, 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.

West Midlands Police is still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.