A double decker bus was engulfed in flames on a busy Birmingham road, in what police are calling a suspected arson attack.

Soho Road in Handsworth was closed between Rookery Road and Alfred Road, but has since re-opened.

Two crews from Handsworth fire station were called at 7.20pm yesterday (24th May).

No one is thought to be injured from the suspected attack.

No one is thought to be injured from the suspected attack

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said:

"At approximately 19:30 yesterday (Wednesday 24 May) a National Express West Midlands double decker bus on the 74 service was involved in an incident on Soho Road, Birmingham. There were no injuries and all passengers were swiftly evacuated from the vehicle.

"West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service attended the incident and we are giving every assistance with their investigations.

"Bus services in the area were diverted due to road closures as a result of the incident. We apologise to any of our customers whose journeys were affected."