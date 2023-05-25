Coventry City Captain Liam Kelly says helping his side gain promotion to the Premier League will be the 'biggest achievement of his career'.

The Sky Blues will take on Luton Town in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, with the winner earning promotion to the Premier League.

It's known as the richest game in world football as the prize for winning the game brings an injection of cash to the club as well the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest football teams in the world.

Coventry City Credit: PA

Coventry earned their way into the final after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside in the second leg of the play-off semi-final, which followed a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It was only five years ago when Coventry were playing their football in League Two, the fourth tier of English football.

A win would land Coventry a spot in the Premier League Credit: PA

That season they were promoted to League One after winning the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Mark Robins was in charge of the Sky Blues at the time and the only surviving player from 2018 is the current club captain Liam Kelly.

For him and the manager, it would take their Coventry City careers full circle from the Football League's bottom division to English football's top flight.