A third man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting in Wolverhampton which left two children injured.

The victims were an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

Tireq McIntosh, of Wolverhampton, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The 23-year-old will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (25 May).

Two men, Martinho De Sousa, aged 23, and Kian Durnin, aged 22, both from Wolverhampton, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men aged 22 and 18 who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on police bail with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

Three other men, aged 20, 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on 1 May and left two children injured.

Detectives are still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

