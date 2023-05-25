Firefighters in Nottinghamshire have rescued a tiny eight-week old kitten after it became stuck in a drain pipe.

Crews from Edwinstowe were called out to Dukeries Complex in Boughton on Tuesday evening, where they used small electric cutters to retrieve the young cat.

They described the rescue as complicated and believe the kitten had been trapped for a few days.

The kitten is now recovering at the vets Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitten is now being looked after by vets.

Edwinstowe Watch Manager, Sean McCallum, said "We believe the kitten had been trapped in the drainpipe for a few days, so at only eight weeks old, he’s a lucky little chap.

"Inspector Kate Burris from the RSPCA also attended the incident and provided some much needed TLC, before taking him for veterinary care. We hear he’s doing very well!"