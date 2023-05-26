Coventry kids gear up for Sky Blues' Wembley play-off final

Play Brightcove video

Some of Coventry City's youngest fans are preparing for what could be the club's biggest comeback.

Pupils from Hollyfast Primary school in Coventry went into school this morning wearing their footy kits as part of non-uniform day.

The school was buzzing with excitement and students couldn't contain their hopes ahead of this weekend's match with one young fan predicting a 4-0 win for Coventry.

The Sky Blues will take on Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, with the winner dusting off 30 years of pain and earning promotion to the Premier League.

It's known as the richest game in world football as the prize for winning the game brings an injection of cash to the club as well the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest football teams in the world.

This weekend, the winners will make around £170m, which could rise to £290m according to financial experts at Deloitte.

For both Coventry and Luton Town, a win would see redemption complete.

The 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City had a run of 34 years in the top flight of English football, but their recent history has been riddled with financial woes and stadium troubles.

After having enjoyed for the first nine years of the Premier League, the fans lived and loved life at their Highfield Road home

In 2001, City were relegated from the Premier League. There then followed more than 20 years of chaos but restitution is on the horizon and for their 36,737 fans a win at Wembley could be the end of a troubled journey for them to rub shoulders with footballing giants once again and fly sky (blue) high.