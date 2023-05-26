More than 80 knives have been taken off the streets of a Warwickshire town following a week of police action tackling knife crime.

Eighty-one blades were surrendered at Nuneaton Police Station as part of the national police campaign, Operation Sceptre.

The campaign takes place twice a year and aims to reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

During the week, residents across Warwickshire were given the opportunity to surrender their weapons anonymously at police stations. Another two knives were seized by officers in the community.

Police officers also carried out engagement events aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife and encouraging people to take a stand against friends and relatives who carry weapons.

The knives were seizes as part of Operation Sceptre Credit: Warwickshire Police

The crackdown comes ahead of the Knife Angel arriving in Nuneaton in June. It's a sculpture made from over 100,000 seized blades, created to highlight the negative effects of knife crime.

Inspector Kris Shore, head of Nuneaton and Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The response from the public to this campaign has been extremely encouraging.

"These are 83 weapons taken out of circulation and no longer able to be used for crime.

"More importantly, the operation has given us the opportunity to have an important conversation with out local community about the dangers of carrying a knife and encouraging them to take a stand against people who choose to take these weapons out with them.

"If last week’s activity helps save one person falling victim to knife crime it will have been worth it.

"With the Knife Angel arriving in Nuneaton next week we will continue this important conversation through a series of community and education events.

"Throughout the month the monument is in Nuneaton we will continue to give people the opportunity to surrender their knives to us, no questions asked."