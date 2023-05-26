A mum who has been stranded in Greece since going into premature labour may not be able to bring her baby home for at least six months after giving birth.

Thurza Blagg, from Sherwood was whisked to hospital in Rhodes on 12 May when her waters broke while on holiday.

Ms Blagg gave birth to her son, who weighed a little over one kilogram and in what was a 'beautiful moment' she found it difficult to enjoy the arrival of her child before he was taken into intensive care.

"They showed me the baby and it was a beautiful moment, I only got to see him for two seconds.

"It's hard, and then I'm seeing a family who are loving their baby and making a fuss of him.

"I connected with his big brown eyes, which are just like Paul's," she said, comparing him to her former partner Paul Ahad, who took his own life in January."That baby is Paul, there's nothing of me in him apart from his strength. That baby is Paul through and through. I connected with him, looked in his eyes and then he was gone."

Thurza instantly fell in love with her son's eyes which reminded her of former partner Paul Ahad, who took his own life in January Credit: BPM Media

Ms Blagg has only seen her son, who she is yet to name, a handful of times as he is in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital.

She said: "When I see him I can't see his eyes because he's wrapped up, you can't touch him."

Ms Blagg, who was 28 weeks pregnant, previously spoke about her battle to return home so she could give birth in the UK.

The 32-year-old claimed inaction from insurance company AXA led to a missed opportunity to repatriate her when she was given medication to delay labour - something the company refuted.She was subsequently transferred to Alexandra hospital in Athens, where she felt unsafe due to the language barrier and "no clear birth plan".

Ms Blagg, who is not sure whether she herself is fit to fly home, says she will be remaining in Athens until her baby is ready to come home, which she says could be at least six months.

"I was told he'll be in the incubator for a minimum of three months, and it will be a lot longer before he is fit to fly," she said. "I'm not leaving this country until I can take my baby home."Ms Blagg has requested the help of the British Embassy as restrictions would only allow her to legally stay in Greece for 90 days.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting a British family in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

AXA confirmed that it would be covering Ms Blagg with the accommodation for the rest of her stay, as well as well as the family's eventual return home. Ms Blagg has started a fundraiser which has so far received more than £2,600.