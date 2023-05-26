Voting has now closed for The People’s Projects

The People's Projects gave you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference in your local community.

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

The three projects from each region that received the highest number of votes will receive up to £70,000 each. The runners up will get grants of up to £10,000 each.

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Check back here after Thursday 1 June to find out which community groups have won up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding.