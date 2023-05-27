A fire has broken out at the Orion building in Birmingham city centre on Saturday afternoon.

West Midlands Fire Service said fifty of its firefighters were in attendance, along with seven trucks, as they seek to control the fire.

Firefighters say they have rescued an adult and a young child from one flat, and another adult from a second flat.

It's not clear what started the incident, which began just before six on Saturday evening.

In a further statement, the fire service said the fire had been contained to the flat in which it started - and added that a dozen people had been rescued from the building, which had become filled with smoke.

More to follow