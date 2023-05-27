Severn Trent announce plans to create a thousand jobs in the Midlands

Severn Trent has announced plans to create a thousand new jobs in the Midlands, including 130 new skilled apprenticeships.

The company says it’s committed to creating long term jobs and supporting more customers than ever before.

As part of its new jobs for the region, Severn Trent is also set to take on 65 graduate placements and 60 summer internships, and will welcome 130 new apprentices this year, its largest ever intake.

The programme will have also provided up to 4,800 work experience placements aimed at providing opportunities for schoolchildren living in some of the most deprived areas across its region.

Liv Garfield, Chief Executive, Severn Trent , said: “Creating job opportunities, continuing significant regional investment, and financially supporting more customers than ever before is made possible by the strong results we have delivered this year.

“At a time when unemployment rates in our region are increasing and the cost-of-living crisis is still front and centre of many customers’ minds, we are proud to be able to create 1,000 jobs in our region over the next couple of years and to further help up to 50,000 customers with financial support.

This, coupled with our long-term programme to help people into work, go towards truly supporting the communities we serve."