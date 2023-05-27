Wembley stadium has issued a travel warning to Coventry City fans who are travelling to the city for the Championship playoff final.

Chiltern railway services into London are severely oversubscribed, the statement said, meaning that thousands of fans may be unable to use the network to get back to Coventry after the game.

The stadium added that Chiltern services may not 'be able to cope with demand,' with half of return tickets hit by capacity issues.

There are multiple other rail networks offering services to London and back, as well as coaches and driving options.

Coventry City are facing Luton Town at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, in a match that will see one of them promoted to the premier league for the first time in decades.