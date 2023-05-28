Nottingham Castle confirm key attractions will reopen in a month

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Dani Crawshaw visited a medieval festival being held at the castle ahead of its reopening

Nottingham City Council has confirmed the key attractions within the Nottingham Castle site that will be returning when it reopens.

Since the closure of the Castle last November, the future of certain elements within the Nottingham Castle experience were thrown into doubt.

This was particularly the case with the additions that were only introduced under the tenure of the Nottingham Castle Trust, which went into liquidation. One of these newer additions was the Nottingham Castle Land Train, which took its first journey last summer.

But the council has now confirmed that all key elements of the Nottingham Castle site will be returning for visitors, including Brewhouse Yard and cave tours.

The castle was closed after getting into financial difficulty.

The yard and its 17th century cottages allow visitors to explore the story of those who lived in Nottingham during its rapidly expanding industrial period. The site reopened as the Museum of Nottingham Life in 1977. Nottingham City Council has confirmed that this will be included in the admission price.

The Nottingham Castle Land Train took its first journey on June 21 last year ahead of an expected launch last summer. The train was due to take passengers from Brewhouse Yard, down by Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem and to the top of the Castle at the Colonnade. The electric train will operate at weekends and during the peak holiday season, with the journey lasting around 20 minutes.

The Robin Hood Adventures experience was one of the new features of Nottingham Castle when it reopened following the £30 million revamp. It allows visitors to travel through a Castle tunnel and sit back in a forest clearing, where they can experience the ballads of Robin Hood. There are also dedicated gaming spaces featuring a digital archery competition.