Thousands of people from across the Midlands, and the country, descended on Birmingham for Birmingham Pride 2023 over the weekend.

The festival marks its 27th year of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival was attended by tens of thousands of people at the site in the heart of the LGBTQ+ village, with more than 100,000 participating in or watching Saturday's parade.

Lawrence Barton - Festival director of Birmingham Pride - said it was the cities largest carnival parade yet.

He said: "I'm delighted that it has been a groundbreaking carnival parade this year. But the concern that we have is that we don't have a permanent home.

"It undoubtedly generates tens of millions of pounds for the local economy. So, there has to be an acknowledgement from the City and stakeholders that we need a permanent home and those discussions need to happen very quickly."

He added: "That visibility and having a safe space is so important. We really need Pride now more than ever."