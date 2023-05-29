Leicester City have been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship - despite beating West Ham United on the final day of the season.

Everton's win against Bournemouth made it impossible for the Foxes to survive in the Top Tier.

It's been a rollercoaster seven years for the fans. During that period, they have seen their team win the Premier League and the FA Cup, but now face the reality of seeing their side relegated to the Championship.

One fan speaking on Sunday's game against West Ham United said: "That game today was how they should have played, that is too little too late."

While others remained positive about the future of the club. One fan said: "There's always hope", while another added, "I truly believe we will be up there next year."

