Girl, 13, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Birmingham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the girl was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf convertible on Holly Lane, Erdington, at just before 5.30pm on Saturday (27 May).

She was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Police are still trying to trace the car which is believed to have sustained significant damage to its windscreen and passenger side.