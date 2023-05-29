Murder investigation launched after man dead in Wolverhampton

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious injuries in Wolverhampton on Monday (29 May) morning has died.

West Midlands Police were called to Tettenhall Road after a man in his 40s was discovered with serious head injuries at just after 7am.

He later died.

Police say they are in the early stages of enquiries but believe this followed disorder in the area.

A scene remains in place between Haden Hill and Clark Road while investigations continue.