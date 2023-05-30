Boy, 4, dies after being hit by car in Birmingham

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

It happened on George Road in Erdington, shortly after 6.00pm yesterday (Monday 29 May).

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

West Midlands Police says the driver stopped at the scene and is helping with enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy. We have a family liaison officer supporting the family as they try to come to terms with what happened.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us. The driver is helping us with our enquiries.”

People with information should contact Live Chat via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3290 of May 29.