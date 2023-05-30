Police are searching for a "dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Wolverhampton.

Carl Ellitts, 25, is wanted following the death of a man, 48, who was found with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road yesterday morning (Sunday 29 May).

West Midlands Police says the public should not approach Ellitts as he's believed to be a "dangerous individual", but to dial 999, with any details that will help police to find him.

A man, 48,was found with serious head injuries on Tettenhall Road yesterday morning (Sunday 29 May). Credit: ITV News Central

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Insp Damian Forrest, the senior investigating officer, said: "We believe that Ellitts is a dangerous individual and we need to find him as quickly as possible. "We have officers out looking for him but we need the public to come forward with information.

"We've already arrested, but we need your help to find Carl. "We believe that he may be sleeping rough or couch surfing and if you've recently put him up for a night or know of his whereabouts then please call us straight away. "If you see him then please do not approach him, but dial 999." If you have any information that could help the investigation, dial 999 and quote log number 651 29/5/23.