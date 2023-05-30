Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Jane Hesketh went to Twycross Zoo as it celebrates it's 60th birthday.

Twycross Zoo is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a series of special events, including a 'Zoobilee', throughout the May half term.

The zoo opened on the 26th May 193, when Molly Badham and Nathalie Evans - who ran pet shops in Sutton Coldfield - opened the gates of the Midlands-based zoo.

They created Twycross after outgrowing their small site in Hints, Staffordshire, becoming the only female zoo founders in the UK, at that time.

As well as being a major tourist attraction, the zoo has also played a key role in conservation over the years.

Badham and Evans were initially interested in caring for endangered primates, and since has become recognised globally as the ‘World Primate Centre’, home to one of the largest primate collections in Europe.

The zoo is now home to hundreds of different animals. Credit: ITV

Speaking in 1993, Molly Bradham said the zoo was founded "to ensure the chimps future we never had them to make money out of them. We were fascinated by them, you get people who say you shouldn't keep animals in zoos, I think they are the lucky ones, they are not being shot or having their habitat destroyed they are living a life of luxury.

"In mainstream zoos everything is done for their comfort, mentally and physically."

The zoo also became famous as the home of the chimps used in PG Tips adverts.

Chimps from Twycross featured prominently in PG Tips adverts. Credit: British Pathe.

From the 1950s until 2002 - apart from a brief hiatus in the 1970s - the monkeys were dressed up in human clothing, to perform scenes. Known as the 'Tipps family', the adverts were hugely popular with the public despite criticism from animal rights groups.

To celebrate the anniversary, the zoo has launched the 'Great Big Zoobilee' - a week long, sixties themed birthday party.

Zoo Operations Manager reflects on 60 years of Twycross

Along with craft activities, there will be a performance from the Flower Power Gang at The Gruffalo Glade within The Gruffalo Discovery Land, as well as entertainment from sixties swing dancers.

Speaking to ITV News Central, operations manager Rachael Austin described the Zoo as "a wonderful place, full of memories."

"It's wonderful for families to come and experience. The work they do on a day to day basis for conservation is just fantastic."

Helena Wimbush, Head of Communications, commented: “We’re delighted to have marked our 60th anniversary.

“As a conservation charity, we are committed to inspiring and educating our visitors about the challenges our planet faces and the practical actions we can all take to protect it.

“Throughout May half term, we will celebrate our 60-year history and also look forward to the next 60 years of Twycross Zoo, and we hope as many visitors as possible can join us to be part of the celebrations.”