A woman and child are fighting for their lives in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Worcestershire.West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called by the fire service to the blaze at a property in Honeybourne, Evesham, at 12.18pm today (May 30).

Two air ambulances, three ambulances, one paramedic officer and a doctor attended the scene.Two people were given advanced life support at the scene. They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries - with the child being airlifted there. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival at the scene we found a woman and a child who had been extricated from the property by the fire service. They were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to them at the scene.“The woman was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by land ambulance for further treatment. The child was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”