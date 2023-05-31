Brum Breathes: Council launches fund to tackle city air quality

Birmingham city council have announced a new fund to help tackle air quality in the city.

Using revenues generated by Birmingham's clean air zone, which requires drivers to pay a fee when driving through it, over £4 million is up for various city wards to bid for.

If successful, wards will be able to use the money for schemes and projects tackling poor air quality, as well as to raise awareness around the dangers of pollution and how people can make their travel more environmentally friendly.

Council wards represented by just one councillor can receive up to £20,000 per year, whilst double wards will get up to £40,000, for the next two years.

Birmingham's clean air zone began in June 2021. Credit: PA

According to guidance issued by the government, poor air is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, with exposure contributing to poor cardiovascular health. Bad air has also been linked to the development of lung cancer.

Commenting on the launch of the new fund, which comes on the anniversary of the introduction of Birmingham's clean air zone, Councillor Liz Clements, Cabinet Member for Transport at Birmingham City Council, said: “We’re committed to helping our residents to achieve their full potential by improving the quality of the air they breathe.

"The Brum Breathes Fund will provide support to local Councillors and community groups to improve air quality in every corner of the city.

“Through the fund, we’re looking to invest in projects such as cycle racks, school trafficexclusion plans, sustainable transport measures and a range of other great ideas fordelivering the benefits of clean air to everyone."