Four men have been arrested after a family were racially abused and attacked by a group armed with weapons in a Walsall park.

It happened on Sunday 28 May shortly before 7.00pm, at Doe Bank Park in Pheasey, where the family were enjoying a picnic together.

Two people suffered head and face injures during the attack,

The men - aged 38, 39, 55 and 58 - were arrested the next day.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, from Walsall LPA, said: "This is a very active investigation and these arrests are a significant step forward in our enquiries.

"The victims were part of a family enjoying a picnic and we understand the concern this has caused within the community.

"We're working very closely with the family and we're grateful for all the support we've received from the wider community to enable us to fully focus on progressing the investigation.

"It's important everyone stays calm so our officers can continue this focus, without other distractions, and look to bring those involved in this appalling incident to justice.

"We'll continue to have reassurance patrols in the area and remain keen for anyone with mobile footage which can support our investigation to contact us. We're aware of a distressing video of the attack being shared on social media and we'd ask everyone to please not share this content. This could not only affect the victims but impact on our enquiries, and in securing justice. It's crucial any potential evidence is sent directly to us instead.

"Anyone with information can get in touch via Live Chat on our website, or by contacting us on 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/466399/23."