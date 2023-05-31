A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after another man was found with fatal head injuries in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to Tettenhall Road on Monday 29 May, just after 7.00am.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was found with serious head injuries and later died.

A man, 25, was arrested in Wolverhampton last night and remains in custody for questioning.

Two other men, aged 48 and 42, were arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody. A 37-year-old man who had earlier been arrested suspicion of murder along with a 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Det Insp Damian Forrest from West Midlands Police said: “The family of the victim have been updated on this latest development and continue to be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“I would still urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.” We can be contacted via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 quoting log number 1574 of 28/5/23.