Police in Solihull have found fake bags of sweets filled with drugs, which officers believe were being sold to vulnerable children. A man was arrested for possession with intent to supply, after information provided by the public led police to discover cannabis in drug packages disguised as sweet bags.

Fake sweet packaging, including 'Levels' rather than 'Revels', was found by police during a raid. Credit: Solihull Police

Solihull Police posted images on Twitter of the packaging it found, which included a spin-off named 'Levels', imitating the popular sweet 'Revels'.

A statement read: "We’ve been busy conducting warrants off intelligence received by you. Today we arrested one male for possession with intent to supply."We found quantities of cannabis and dealer bags. Intel suggests its sold to vulnerable children which we've now disrupted."