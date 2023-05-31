Six people are in hospital after a collision involving a car and a bus in Birmingham.

The incident happened on Pershore Road in Edgbaston at 1.07pm this afternoon (Wednesday 31 May).

Four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the driver of the car, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life-support before conveying him on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for continued treatment.

“Two male passengers of the bus were treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries and taken to the same hospital for further treatment.

“A female passenger was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Birmingham Women’s Hospital for further treatment.

“A child from onboard the bus was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

“A sixth patient, who was the female passenger of the car, was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment. She was given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”