Drivers are being warned of delays on the M5 in Worcestershire due to a vehicle fire.

The Northbound carriageway is closed from J4 for the A38 Halesowen Road, to J3 A456 Quinton Expressway.

Fire crews from Worcestershire Fire & Rescue are at the scene tackling the fire. While National Highways Traffic Officers are managing traffic.

National Highways says road users caught in the closure are now being allowed to run past the scene of the vehicle fire in the right hand lane.

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs: