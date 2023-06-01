Breaking News
Major delays as vehicle fire closes M5 in Worcestershire
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M5 in Worcestershire due to a vehicle fire.
The Northbound carriageway is closed from J4 for the A38 Halesowen Road, to J3 A456 Quinton Expressway.
Fire crews from Worcestershire Fire & Rescue are at the scene tackling the fire. While National Highways Traffic Officers are managing traffic.
National Highways says road users caught in the closure are now being allowed to run past the scene of the vehicle fire in the right hand lane.
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the M5 at J4, take the 1st exit onto the A491 westbound.
Continue on the A491, westbound and northbound to A491/A456 roundabout.
At the A491/A456 roundabout, take the 4th exit onto the A456 eastbound.
Continue on the A456 eastbound to the A456/M5 J3.
At the A456/M5 J3 roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join the M5 northbound at J3.