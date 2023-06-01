A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Erdington, Birmingham, yesterday evening.

It happened on Chester Road, at the junction with Gravelly Lane, at around 5.30pm, on Wednesday 31 May.

A cyclist, a man is his 40's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the driver initially stopped before leaving the scene.

A 36-year-old man handed himself into a police station later in the evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

A Mercedes car suspected of being involved in the collision has also been recovered.