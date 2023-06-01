Police are appealing for information after a person died following a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane in Erdington at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 31 May.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed on Wednesday evening Credit: Ryan Underwood

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: "We believe the car initially stopped but then drove away from the scene.

"We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find that car and the driver, and I really need to hear from anyone with dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage."

The road was closed on Wednesday evening while investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police.