The People’s Projects winners for the East Midlands announced

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in the East Midlands region found out:

The three winners were:

'Positive Spaces for Positive Minds' project from Circus Strong, in Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

'Under the Bridge' project from Bluetonic, in Erewash

'Growing Communities' project, from FarmEco, in Screveton in Nottinghamshire

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit the People's Projects website.