The People’s Projects winners for the East Midlands announced

Three projects have won up to £70,000 thanks to your votes. Credit: ITV News

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in the East Midlands region found out:

The three winners were:

  • 'Positive Spaces for Positive Minds' project from Circus Strong, in Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

  • 'Under the Bridge' project from Bluetonic, in Erewash

  • 'Growing Communities' project, from FarmEco, in Screveton in Nottinghamshire

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit the People's Projects website.