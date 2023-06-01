The People’s Projects winners for the West Midlands announced

Three projects have won up to £70,000 thanks to your votes. Credit: ITV News

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in the West Midlands region found out:

The three winners were:

  • 'Brum Rocks' from Misfits Music Foundation in Birmingham

  • 'Care Farm for Everyone' project from Wildgoose Rural Training in Hallow, Worcestershire

  • 'Doulas for All' project from Elayos in Coleshill, Warwickshire

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit the People's Projects website.