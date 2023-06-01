Woman, 45, dies after Evesham house fire while child, 12, remains in serious condition
A woman has died following a house fire in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called at 12.20pm on Tuesday (30 May) to a property on fire on Dudley Road, in the village of Honeybourne near Evesham.
Two people, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child, were taken to hospital.
West Mercia Police has confirmed that the woman died as a result of her injuries.
The 12-year-old child remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway.