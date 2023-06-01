Play Brightcove video

A woman has died following a house fire in Worcestershire.

Emergency services were called at 12.20pm on Tuesday (30 May) to a property on fire on Dudley Road, in the village of Honeybourne near Evesham.

Two people, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child, were taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway. Credit: ITV News Central

West Mercia Police has confirmed that the woman died as a result of her injuries.

The 12-year-old child remains in hospital in a serious condition.

