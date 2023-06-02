CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted on city bus

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection with a sexual assault on a bus in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police officers say it happened on the evening of 26th April in the city centre.

They say they want to trace a man seen wearing a hi-vis coat over a suit, with sunglasses on his head.

Police say he appears to be holding a toolbox, and they're keen to identify him as part of the investigation into the assault. A force statement says:

"We're seeking information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in the city centre.

"It happened on the X2 bus from Moor Street at 7.20pm on April 26."We want to identify this man in connection with the incident.

"Can you help? Get in touch quoting 20/382068/23."