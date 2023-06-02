Three members of a Birmingham-based cocaine and heroin supply group have been found guilty of drugs and firearms offences at Birmingham Crown Court - following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

The group sourced lethal firearms to threaten rivals and customers. They bought three pistols, and a Skorpion sub-machine gun.

Danyal Aziz, 26, and Michael Earp, 29, used encrypted messaging service Encrochat to import and sell the class A drugs.

A Skorpion sub-machine gun was recovered from the home of Earp’s cousin Nicole Rhone in Bordesley.

Officers established the gang’s usernames on Encrochat and found conversations showing discussions about their drug supply business and the use of weapons.

In one of the messages, Aziz, discussed using a gun and bullets against customers who owed him money.

He said:

“I got 50 sweets [bullets] on me and strap [gun] by my yard, I feel like doing a madness right now.”

In another message, he said ‘Check this I made 200k payment 2 days ago’ - indicating the amount of money the gang was making.

NCA officers found that Aziz was in charge of the group and directed Earp on where to deliver drugs money and requested regular updates as to his stocks of drugs.

The gang were arrested between May and July 2020.

Rhone was arrested at her home where the Skorpion sub-machine gun was found with a compatible magazine and bullets inside.

More ammunition was found in a wardrobe in a child’s bedroom and matched a photo sent on Encrochat.

The group were found guilty of drugs and firearms offences at Birmingham Crown Court after a five week trial on Thursday 1 June. They will be sentenced at a later date.

NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said: “This was a dangerous criminal organisation heavily involved in bringing class A drugs in from abroad and supplying them in Birmingham and throughout the UK.

“They also acquired deadly firearms to scare and intimidate competitors and customers alike, but which of course presented a huge risk to any member of the public.

“It was clear from their Encrochat messages that Aziz was the ringleader of this group, controlling Earp and Rhone to carry out his drugs deliveries and hide weapons.

“This investigation has taken a high risk group off the streets and lethal weapons out of the hands of criminals. The NCA will continue to protect the public from the global trades in illegal drugs and firearms, which bring violence and intimidation to communities through the UK.”

Giorgina Venturella, CPS Specialist Prosecutor, said: “The evidence in this case painted a picture of an organised criminal gang deeply entrenched in a lawless lifestyle, and heavily involved in the sale of drugs.

“Firearms and ammunition had become everyday commodities – casually stashed under a child’s bed – used to intimidate and control as the group plied their illegal trade, posing an evident danger to local communities.

“The encrypted phone evidence was key in this case, showing Aziz directing operations from his handle ‘Lushmace’, and meant the NCA were able to piece together a detailed picture of the gang’s movements.

“Securing these convictions has taken a group of dangerous criminals off the streets of Birmingham and we will not hesitate to prosecute in cases like this. We will also now start proceedings to recover illegally gained money and criminal assets.”