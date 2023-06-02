A Derbyshire man who punched his dog with such force that he injured his hand and went to hospital, has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for the rest of his life.

Edward Casey has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Casey was caught on camera physically and verbally abusing Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Patch, on two occasions.

The court heard how the 38-year-old was prosecuted by the RSPCA after the animal welfare charity was sent two videos of Casey abusing Patch, who has since been rehomed.

The footage from 22 June last year, showed Casey coming into the lounge of the property, and verbally reprimanded the dog before kicking him under the chin with his left foot and immediately punching him with his right hand.

This appeared to have been done with such force that Casey was left wincing and holding his hand.

Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA was told by the person who reported the incident that Casey later sought hospital treatment for tissue damage, and said that food cans had fallen on his hand.

Another video on 21 June showed Casey forcefully kick Patch twice.

Following enquiries, RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe attended another property in Ilkeston on 26 June where Casey was spoken to.

Accompanied by police, Patch was seized and taken for a veterinary examination.

Inspector Leafe said:

“I asked Casey if he would sign Patch over to the RSPCA, he refused.

“He went on to say he was well looked after and nothing was wrong with him.

"I noted that Casey had his right hand in a sleeve and two fingers bandaged up.

"I was aware this was the same hand he used to punch Patch with and he did not have anything on his hand in the footage".

The court heard that in a telephone call with the inspector the following month, Casey appeared to be smug about the fact that he hadn’t been caught breaching his ban on keeping animals.

The vet who examined Patch on 26 June said he was quiet and nervous and reluctant to allow a hand to go over his head.

Even though no redness or bruising was apparent, she said this could have been because the incidents had happened several days previously.

“In my professional opinion the person in the video footage is causing unnecessary distress and suffering to the dog by causing him to be fearful and anxious in the first instance.

“I would not expect a normal owner to treat any dog in this manner."

Sally Jones, centre manager at Block Fen Animal Centre where Patch was cared for and rehomed, said: “Patch had been through a terrible ordeal but he was such a happy, friendly and resilient boy.

"He was a joy to care for, always giving us his big Staffie smile and keen to play with his doggy friends at the centre.

"We’re happy to still be in contact with him and he’s very settled and loving life with his great new family.”