People in Tipton are gearing up to watch one of their very own, Amy Lou, as she looks to win the Britain's Got Talent final on ITV1 on Sunday.

Two hundred people are gathering at the tanning shop Amy Lou currently works at, to watch her potentially life-changing performance.

The Tipton mum bagged herself one of the first places in the Britain's Got Talent Final on the evening of Monday 29 May.

The judges were wowed by Amy Lou's Semi-Final performance of Jennifer Hudson's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' as they rose to their feet to applaud her.

Visibly emotional as she was told she would be in the finals, Amy Lou said:

"I can't believe this happening to me."

Amy Lou singing 'And I am Telling You I'm Not Going' Semi-Final performance on Britain's Got Talent Credit: FremantleMedia Ltd / Maidmetal Ltd 2023

The singer, 34, was 30 weeks pregnant during her first audition and gave birth to her daughter just hours before it aired on ITV in April.

Prior to entering the competition, Amy Lou's largest audience had been singing in the local pub.

On Sunday, she will be battling it out in front of the entire country at 7.30pm.

Watch the latest from "Britain's Got Talent" on ITV1 and ITVX.