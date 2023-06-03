A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found with serious injuries and died at the scene in Wolverhampton.

48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price was discovered on Tettenhall Road at just after 7am on Monday (29 May).

Carl Ellitts, of no fixed address was arrested on Wednesday and has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (3 June).

In a statement, Roy's family said: "Roy's life was not without its troubles however he did not deserve to have this happen to him. "He will be sadly missed by all who loved him, who's hearts will never heal. He was incredibly proud of his two children and only ever wished the best for everyone. Live Forever Roy- See you later."

Four other people arrested in connection to the death of Mr Deeley-Price have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.