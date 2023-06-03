Second teenage girl dies following collision with a van in Lichfield

A second teenage girl, who was involved in a collision in Lichfield, has died.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro van and two girls were involved in a collision on Lichfield Road, Whittington near to the junction with Marsh Lane just after 10.25pm on Monday (29 May).

Both girls, who are aged 16, were found with serious injuries and taken to hospital, but both have now died.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.