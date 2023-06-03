Woman in her 70s dies after reported dog attack

A woman in her 70s has died after a reported dog attack in Bedworth.

Police say they responded to a call of a dog attack taking place on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth at around 3:50pm yesterday (2nd June).

Attending officers contained and seized the animal to a secure facility, and say there is no ongoing risk to the wider community.

A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The woman is currently in hospital and being treated for an injury caused by the dog. Her injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Sutherland Lane said: “This was a tragic isolated incident, and a full investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

“Thankfully dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare, but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our enquiries. Please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any information that could help with our investigation.”