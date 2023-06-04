Ambulance workers across the Midlands have suffered nearly 4,500 violent attacks in recent years, according to a GMB investigation.

Attacks on workers from East Midlands and West Midlands Ambulance Services took place 4,318 times from the financial year 2017/18 to 21/22.

Almost 300 of these were sexual assaults. A breakdown shows 169 happened in the West Midlands and 130 attacks happened in the East Midlands.

Ambulance workers will take to the stage at GMB’s annual congress in Brighton today (4 June) to discuss the attacks.

GMB’s ambulance members successfully changed the law in 2018 when the Assaults Against Emergency Workers (Offences) Act made assaults on ambulance workers an aggravating factor for sentencing.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said:

“Ambulance workers across the Midlands go to work every day to save lives.

“Despite this, thousands of them are bitten, attacked, spat at and even sexually assaulted.

"No one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us.

“GMB members helped change the law but more needs to be done.

“We demand full enforcement of the Protect the Protectors legislation, investment in better systems to flag offenders, and much better support for the victims of violence.”