Man taken to hospital with leg and face injuries after van crashes into house

A man has been taken to hospital with leg and face injuries after a van crash into a house in West Bromwich.

Another man has been left injured.

The fire service was called to Clifford Road yesterday (3 June) and say they responded within four minutes.

The people who live at the property have been re-housed by the council.

West Bromwich Fire Station said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended due to reports two people injured, one man taken to hospital with leg and face injuries.

"Sandwell council responded to assist in building safety and rehousing over night."