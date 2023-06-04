A store worker in Nottinghamshire has been pushed over and punched in the face, after confronting shoplifters.

Officers were called to Aldi, in Urban Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, following reports the store had been targeted by thieves.

Two men entered the shop at around 9.50am on 10 April 2023 before grabbing more than £150 worth of meat products.

The member of staff confronted them as they walked towards the exit, and was pushed over and punched in the face.

The suspects then left the store without paying for the items.

PC Kate Hardy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is important that anyone who recognises these people lets us know, as we believe they have important information that could assist our investigation.

“There is simply no excuse for anyone to behave in the violent manner that was displayed during this incident.

“Likewise, shoplifting is a blight on society and has a really detrimental impact on businesses within the community, which is clearly unacceptable.