Boy, 15, arrested after a woman in her 20's stabbed in Leicestershire

Breaking news image

A boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a property in Discovery Drive in Melton Mowbray at 6:30pm this evening, June 5.

The call reported that a youth and a woman were involved in a fight.

Leicestershire police and East Midlands Ambulance service found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jim Heggs said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages and officers are continuing to speak to residents in the area where the incident occurred.

“However, I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help to come forward. I would particularly urge anyone with mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police.

“Anything you can provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could assist us.”

